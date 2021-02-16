Things appear to be looking up for FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV)

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) is 52.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.20 and a high of $19.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSRV stock was last observed hovering at around $19.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $19.09, the stock is 11.67% and 33.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 72.68% off its SMA200. FSRV registered 93.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.65.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.86%, and is 15.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 9.14% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 867.73. Distance from 52-week low is 107.50% and -2.86% from its 52-week high.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) Analyst Forecasts

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV), with institutional investors hold 85.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.92M, and float is at 25.67M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 85.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Iridian Asset Management LLC with over 4.4 million shares valued at $54.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.14% of the FSRV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 1.75 million shares valued at $17.55 million to account for 6.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glazer Capital LLC which holds 1.66 million shares representing 6.46% and valued at over $16.62 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $12.61 million.