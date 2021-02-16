Things appear to be looking up for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is 17.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.02 and a high of $239.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LH stock was last observed hovering at around $237.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $270.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.58% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -1.39% lower than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $238.26, the stock is 5.12% and 11.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 24.29% off its SMA200. LH registered 22.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $221.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $200.30.

The stock witnessed a 8.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.08%, and is 5.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) has around 65000 employees, a market worth around $23.10B and $13.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.06 and Fwd P/E is 15.40. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.07% and -0.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $7.15 with sales reaching $3.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.20% in year-over-year returns.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Top Institutional Holders

1,131 institutions hold shares in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), with 564.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 95.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.40M, and float is at 96.73M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 94.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.53 million shares valued at $1.98 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.81% of the LH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.83 million shares valued at $1.59 billion to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.16 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $783.34 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 2.55% of the shares totaling 2.49 million with a market value of $467.89 million.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by van der Vaart Sandra D, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that van der Vaart Sandra D sold 109 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $225.85 per share for a total of $24618.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4219.0 shares.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Schroeder Mark S (EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab) sold a total of 203 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $225.85 per share for $45848.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4152.0 shares of the LH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Schroeder Mark S (EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab) disposed off 588 shares at an average price of $214.59 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,949 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH).

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 12.36% up over the past 12 months. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is 44.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.27% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.