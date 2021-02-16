Things appear to be looking up for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is 140.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.35 and a high of $19.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REKR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.23% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 19.0% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $19.44, the stock is 43.83% and 101.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock 233.85% off its SMA200. REKR registered 359.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 382.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.91.

The stock witnessed a 127.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 377.64%, and is 21.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.08% over the week and 13.86% over the month.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has around 472 employees, a market worth around $745.91M and $10.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 727.16% and -0.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.40%).

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rekor Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.30% this year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR), with 9.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.05% while institutional investors hold 26.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.91M, and float is at 21.58M with Short Float at 5.80%. Institutions hold 18.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC with over 0.97 million shares valued at $5.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.82% of the REKR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.69 million shares valued at $4.0 million to account for 2.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.4 million shares representing 1.15% and valued at over $3.21 million, while Friess Associates Inc holds 0.87% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $1.73 million.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hillman Rodney, the company’s COO. SEC filings show that Hillman Rodney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $7.10 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40233.0 shares.

Rekor Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that DEBARY PAUL (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $4.12 per share for $41215.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the REKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, Goord Glenn S (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $4.07 for $24390.0. The insider now directly holds 86,000 shares of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR).