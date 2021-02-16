Things appear to be looking up for Strattec Security Corporation (STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT) is 15.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.74 and a high of $67.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STRT stock was last observed hovering at around $60.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.9% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.93% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.93% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.00, the stock is 8.04% and 13.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53304.0 and changing -6.40% at the moment leaves the stock 97.50% off its SMA200. STRT registered 131.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.08.

The stock witnessed a 14.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.37%, and is -1.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) has around 3831 employees, a market worth around $235.41M and $412.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.10 and Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 385.33% and -15.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Strattec Security Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.29 with sales reaching $117.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.70% year-over-year.

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Strattec Security Corporation (STRT), with 261.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.89% while institutional investors hold 71.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.79M, and float is at 3.62M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 66.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.56 million shares valued at $27.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.49% of the STRT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 0.53 million shares valued at $10.49 million to account for 13.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 0.45 million shares representing 11.51% and valued at over $21.99 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.65% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $5.89 million.

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HANSEN PATRICK J, the company’s Senior VP and CFO. SEC filings show that HANSEN PATRICK J sold 3,712 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $61.54 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9950.0 shares.

Strattec Security Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Guillot Rolando (Senior VP – Operations) sold a total of 252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $63.12 per share for $15906.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19640.0 shares of the STRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Guillot Rolando (Senior VP – Operations) disposed off 4,880 shares at an average price of $59.85 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 19,640 shares of Strattec Security Corporation (STRT).

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lear Corporation (LEA) that is trading 27.34% up over the past 12 months. Aptiv PLC (APTV) is 72.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.43% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6800.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.