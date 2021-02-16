Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) on Track to Reach $2.94 in a Year

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is 3.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $7.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TIPT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $2.94 for the next 12 months. It is also -77.55% off the consensus price target high of $2.94 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -77.55% lower than the price target low of $2.94 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.22, the stock is 3.19% and 2.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54260.0 and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -4.27% off its SMA200. TIPT registered -28.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.22.

The stock witnessed a 4.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.51%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) has around 1009 employees, a market worth around $172.52M and $761.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.30% and -29.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tiptree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.50% this year.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Tiptree Inc. (TIPT), with 11.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.64% while institutional investors hold 62.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.68M, and float is at 21.63M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 40.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.74 million shares valued at $13.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.14% of the TIPT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.59 million shares valued at $7.88 million to account for 4.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.48 million shares representing 4.40% and valued at over $7.43 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 0.91 million with a market value of $4.58 million.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mielle Dominique, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mielle Dominique bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $5.22 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34169.0 shares.

Tiptree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that Barnes Michael Gene (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $5.02 per share for $6530.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.62 million shares of the TIPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Barnes Michael Gene (Executive Chairman) acquired 2,466 shares at an average price of $5.13 for $12651.0. The insider now directly holds 8,621,649 shares of Tiptree Inc. (TIPT).

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 9.59% up over the past 12 months. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) is -11.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.32% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.2.