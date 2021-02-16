Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) up 22.84% since start of the year

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is 22.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.89 and a high of $22.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.32% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -11.53% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.19, the stock is 3.44% and 13.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 26.46% off its SMA200. TPH registered 21.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.03.

The stock witnessed a 21.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.36%, and is -0.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has around 1386 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $3.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.98 and Fwd P/E is 8.16. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 259.76% and -4.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $960.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.70% in year-over-year returns.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Top Institutional Holders

375 institutions hold shares in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH), with 2.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.96% while institutional investors hold 107.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.94M, and float is at 124.34M with Short Float at 6.59%. Institutions hold 105.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.16 million shares valued at $278.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.74% of the TPH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.8 million shares valued at $214.1 million to account for 9.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 9.72 million shares representing 7.67% and valued at over $176.37 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 5.50% of the shares totaling 6.98 million with a market value of $126.55 million.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MITCHELL THOMAS J., the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that MITCHELL THOMAS J. sold 159,138 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 01 at a price of $18.50 per share for a total of $2.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that BAUER DOUGLAS F. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 12,324 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $17.25 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the TPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, BAUER DOUGLAS F. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 113,537 shares at an average price of $17.25 for $1.96 million. The insider now directly holds 791,460 shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH).

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 29.96% up over the past 12 months. LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is 31.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.51% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.76.