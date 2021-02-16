Trio-Tech International (TRT) Volatility At 18.67%, Should You Add A Position?

14 institutions hold shares in Trio-Tech International (TRT), with 1.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.59% while institutional investors hold 37.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.71M, and float is at 2.06M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 21.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.27 million shares valued at $1.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.30% of the TRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.25 million shares valued at $1.01 million to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 87788.0 shares representing 2.37% and valued at over $0.3 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 61600.0 with a market value of $0.21 million.

Trio-Tech International (AMEX: TRT) is 43.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.43 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48%.

Currently trading at $5.70, the stock is 18.26% and 32.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -7.77% at the moment leaves the stock 56.34% off its SMA200. TRT registered 23.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.95.

The stock witnessed a 33.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.30%, and is 14.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.67% over the week and 9.93% over the month.

Trio-Tech International (TRT) has around 535 employees, a market worth around $22.91M and $30.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.71. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.40% and -24.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Trio-Tech International (TRT) Analyst Forecasts

Trio-Tech International quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.70% this year.

Trio-Tech International (TRT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Trio-Tech International (TRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TING HOCK MING, the company’s VICE PRESIDENT, CFO. SEC filings show that TING HOCK MING sold 12,594 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 16 at a price of $4.43 per share for a total of $55835.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93197.0 shares.

Trio-Tech International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that TING HOCK MING (VICE PRESIDENT, CFO) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $4.39 per share for $7024.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, TING HOCK MING (VP AND CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.33 for $43260.0. The insider now directly holds 107,391 shares of Trio-Tech International (TRT).

Trio-Tech International (TRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) that is trading 35.21% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 75.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 828.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.