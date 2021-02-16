Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is 28.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.06 and a high of $441.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $433.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.1%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $435.29, the stock is 12.42% and 20.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 59.46% off its SMA200. TWLO registered 238.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $375.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $306.11.

The stock witnessed a 17.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.92%, and is 8.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 3664 employees, a market worth around $65.39B and $1.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5727.50. Profit margin for the company is -26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 539.61% and -1.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Analyst Forecasts

Twilio Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $454.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.30% in year-over-year returns.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Top Institutional Holders

986 institutions hold shares in Twilio Inc. (TWLO), with 637.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 85.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.50M, and float is at 139.42M with Short Float at 2.96%. Institutions hold 85.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.35 million shares valued at $3.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.80% of the TWLO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 11.66 million shares valued at $2.88 billion to account for 8.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.38 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $3.51 billion, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 5.72% of the shares totaling 8.02 million with a market value of $2.71 billion.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 155 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 118 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hu George, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Hu George sold 2,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $428.98 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Hu George (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $412.32 per share for $2.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Hu George (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $409.00 for $2.04 million. The insider now directly holds 110,101 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 1.61% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 60.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.64% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.