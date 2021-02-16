Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Volatility At 13.46%, Should You Add A Position?

112 institutions hold shares in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX), with 6.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.80% while institutional investors hold 64.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.48M, and float is at 48.13M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 56.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.58 million shares valued at $24.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.66% of the UBX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 3.8 million shares valued at $19.93 million to account for 7.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.88 million shares representing 5.45% and valued at over $15.1 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 1.61 million with a market value of $5.57 million.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) is 56.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $15.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -105.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.21, the stock is 16.92% and 30.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 31.32% off its SMA200. UBX registered 30.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.41.

The stock witnessed a 26.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.65%, and is 9.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.46% over the week and 9.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 201.84% and -46.83% from its 52-week high.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by David Nathaniel E, the company’s President. SEC filings show that David Nathaniel E sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $5.24 per share for a total of $8.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that David Nathaniel E (President) bought a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $8.90 per share for $28478.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.33 million shares of the UBX stock.