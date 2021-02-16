Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ: USAP) is 28.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.12 and a high of $13.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USAP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -6.67% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.60, the stock is 21.27% and 24.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 66633.0 and changing 10.98% at the moment leaves the stock 33.50% off its SMA200. USAP registered -28.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.90.

The stock witnessed a 17.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.84%, and is 18.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) has around 795 employees, a market worth around $76.42M and $179.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.50% and -29.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56 with sales reaching $33.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.10% in year-over-year returns.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP), with 423.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.80% while institutional investors hold 85.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.83M, and float is at 8.30M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 81.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 0.84 million shares valued at $6.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.54% of the USAP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.71 million shares valued at $3.88 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 22NW, LP which holds 0.59 million shares representing 6.72% and valued at over $3.26 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 6.17% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $4.08 million.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ZIMMER CHRISTOPHER M, the company’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that ZIMMER CHRISTOPHER M bought 45,823 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $5.64 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that ZIMMER CHRISTOPHER M (Exec. VP, Chief Commercial Off) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $8.49 per share for $76410.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42325.0 shares of the USAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, ZIMMER CHRISTOPHER M (Exec. VP, Chief Commercial Off) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $60000.0. The insider now directly holds 34,325 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP).

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 17.50% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.92% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11630.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.