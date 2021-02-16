Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) is -0.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.94 and a high of $22.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSTA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $103.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.54% off the consensus price target high of $115.66 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 84.23% higher than the price target low of $91.37 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.41, the stock is 2.30% and 0.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 62394.0 and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -2.09% off its SMA200. VSTA registered a loss of -21.26% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.72.

The stock witnessed a 2.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.76%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.68. Distance from 52-week low is 31.72% and -35.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vasta Platform Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $26.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.10% this year.

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA), with institutional investors hold 110.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.01M, and float is at 18.58M with Short Float at 13.12%. Institutions hold 110.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 1.46 million shares valued at $21.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.86% of the VSTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 1.27 million shares valued at $19.67 million to account for 6.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 1.24 million shares representing 6.70% and valued at over $19.21 million, while Newfoundland Capital Management holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $17.59 million.