Versus Systems Inc. (VS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) is -16.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $14.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $8.80 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.18% off the consensus price target high of $8.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -18.18% lower than the price target low of $8.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.40, the stock is 22.89% and 7.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 69375.0 and changing 9.70% at the moment leaves the stock 120.02% off its SMA200. VS registered 348.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 274.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.42.

The stock witnessed a -14.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 210.41%, and is 16.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.78% over the week and 11.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 424.19% and -30.20% from its 52-week high.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Versus Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021..

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.26M, and float is at 8.07M with Short Float at 0.13%.