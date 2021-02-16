Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

296 institutions hold shares in Viasat Inc. (VSAT), with 2.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.88% while institutional investors hold 87.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.00M, and float is at 65.86M with Short Float at 18.64%. Institutions hold 83.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 16.29 million shares valued at $560.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.78% of the VSAT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FPR Partners, LLC with 6.68 million shares valued at $229.8 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.27 million shares representing 7.69% and valued at over $171.91 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.73% of the shares totaling 4.61 million with a market value of $158.64 million.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) is 83.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.10 and a high of $65.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSAT stock was last observed hovering at around $60.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.7% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -42.57% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.88, the stock is 28.15% and 54.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 57.05% off its SMA200. VSAT registered -4.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 45.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.48.

The stock witnessed a 73.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.48%, and is 10.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $4.11B and $2.25B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.57% and -8.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viasat Inc. (VSAT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viasat Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $610.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at Viasat Inc. (VSAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kimbro Melinda Michele, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Kimbro Melinda Michele sold 678 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $34.53 per share for a total of $23411.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5470.0 shares.

Viasat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 23 that BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,556,891 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 23 and was made at $39.11 per share for $100.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.29 million shares of the VSAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, FPR PARTNERS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 89,308 shares at an average price of $37.11 for $3.31 million. The insider now directly holds 6,182,221 shares of Viasat Inc. (VSAT).

Viasat Inc. (VSAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) that is 58.98% higher over the past 12 months. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) is 114.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.36% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.