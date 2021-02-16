Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (VMACU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMACU) is 3.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.91 and a high of $11.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMACU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $11.15, the stock is 1.27% and 5.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78760.0 and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 8.33% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.33.

The stock witnessed a 2.76% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.85%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 12.51% and -3.04% from its 52-week high.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (VMACU) Analyst Forecasts

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (VMACU) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (VMACU), with institutional investors hold 49.04% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 49.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 0.75 million shares valued at $7.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.29% of the VMACU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Glazer Capital LLC with 0.5 million shares valued at $5.05 million to account for 4.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Karpus Management Inc which holds 0.5 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $5.03 million, while Yakira Capital Management, Inc. holds 2.93% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $3.05 million.