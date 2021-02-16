VMware Inc. (VMW) on Track to Reach $174.00 in a Year

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is 3.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.00 and a high of $163.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMW stock was last observed hovering at around $143.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.13% off its average median price target of $174.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.44% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -0.09% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.13, the stock is 3.61% and 3.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 2.18% off its SMA200. VMW registered -8.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $140.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $142.00.

The stock witnessed a 8.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.25%, and is -0.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

VMware Inc. (VMW) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $60.03B and $12.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.21 and Fwd P/E is 20.88. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.76% and -11.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

VMware Inc. (VMW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VMware Inc. (VMW) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VMware Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.05 with sales reaching $3.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Top Institutional Holders

880 institutions hold shares in VMware Inc. (VMW), with 118.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.30% while institutional investors hold 98.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 420.86M, and float is at 80.71M with Short Float at 11.49%. Institutions hold 70.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.46 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.62% of the VMW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 6.2 million shares valued at $890.43 million to account for 5.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Swedbank which holds 5.1 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $716.0 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 4.93 million with a market value of $708.1 million.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at VMware Inc. (VMW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu), the company’s COO, Products & Cloud Services. SEC filings show that Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu) sold 5,942 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $145.62 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

VMware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that RAMASWAMI RAJIV (COO, Products & Cloud Services) sold a total of 2,490 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $150.00 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44572.0 shares of the VMW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Rowe Zane (Chief Financial Officer & EVP) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $130.07 for $2.34 million. The insider now directly holds 84,714 shares of VMware Inc. (VMW).

VMware Inc. (VMW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 14.05% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 23.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.11% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.69.