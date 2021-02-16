Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) on Track to Reach $116.00 in a Year

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is -3.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.87 and a high of $111.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WCN stock was last observed hovering at around $98.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.85% off the consensus price target high of $134.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -4.59% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.36, the stock is -0.91% and -2.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 0.03% off its SMA200. WCN registered -3.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.06.

The stock witnessed a -3.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.70%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.20% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has around 18204 employees, a market worth around $25.86B and $5.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 127.22 and Fwd P/E is 33.74. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.20% and -10.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waste Connections Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $1.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Top Institutional Holders

728 institutions hold shares in Waste Connections Inc. (WCN), with 554.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 89.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 263.00M, and float is at 262.34M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 89.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.28 million shares valued at $2.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.99% of the WCN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 22.36 million shares valued at $2.32 billion to account for 8.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 10.31 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $1.07 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 3.81% of the shares totaling 10.0 million with a market value of $1.04 billion.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Black Matthew Stephen, the company’s Sr. Vice President – Tax. SEC filings show that Black Matthew Stephen sold 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $102.24 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28035.0 shares.

Waste Connections Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that LITTLE JAMES (Executive VP Engineering) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $101.95 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22014.0 shares of the WCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, GUILLET EDWARD E (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $101.23 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 31,745 shares of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN).

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is trading -7.83% down over the past 12 months. Waste Management Inc. (WM) is -8.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.