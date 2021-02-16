Waste Management Inc. (WM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is -3.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.34 and a high of $126.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WM stock was last observed hovering at around $113.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $128.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.8% off the consensus price target high of $143.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 3.21% higher than the price target low of $117.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.25, the stock is -0.26% and -1.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 1.70% off its SMA200. WM registered -8.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.82.

The stock witnessed a -2.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.78%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) has around 44900 employees, a market worth around $47.85B and $15.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.97 and Fwd P/E is 24.52. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.70% and -10.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waste Management Inc. (WM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waste Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $3.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Top Institutional Holders

1,823 institutions hold shares in Waste Management Inc. (WM), with 633.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 79.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 422.60M, and float is at 421.79M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 79.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.06 million shares valued at $3.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.30% of the WM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.56 million shares valued at $3.6 billion to account for 7.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 20.46 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $2.32 billion, while Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 18.63 million with a market value of $2.11 billion.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK FRANK M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CLARK FRANK M sold 301 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $114.14 per share for a total of $34355.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33004.0 shares.

Waste Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that POPE JOHN C (Director) sold a total of 301 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $115.80 per share for $34857.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54372.0 shares of the WM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Nagy Leslie K (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,037 shares at an average price of $116.14 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 2,314 shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM).

Waste Management Inc. (WM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) that is -3.35% lower over the past 12 months. Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) is 9.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.85% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.