Weidai Ltd. (WEI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

7 institutions hold shares in Weidai Ltd. (WEI), with institutional investors hold 0.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.46M, and float is at 35.38M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 0.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Barclays PLC with over 17107.0 shares valued at $14405.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.35% of the WEI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 11826.0 shares valued at $9958.0 to account for 0.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 10897.0 shares representing 0.22% and valued at over $9176.0, while Penserra Capital Management LLC holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 1219.0 with a market value of $1026.0.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) is 57.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $5.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WEI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $14.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.83% off the consensus price target high of $14.82 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.83% higher than the price target low of $14.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is 24.52% and 35.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -3.67% at the moment leaves the stock 46.37% off its SMA200. WEI registered -8.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5912 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4349.

The stock witnessed a 41.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.83%, and is -2.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.74% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) has around 6970 employees, a market worth around $153.59M and $373.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 187.67% and -61.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weidai Ltd. (WEI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weidai Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.70% year-over-year.