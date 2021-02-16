What should you know before buying stock in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) is 34.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $58.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONEM stock was last observed hovering at around $58.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.32% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -83.44% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $58.70, the stock is 13.25% and 30.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 68.91% off its SMA200. ONEM registered 183.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.69.

The stock witnessed a 41.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.81%, and is 5.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $7.79B and $333.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 291.33% and -0.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.50%).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $106.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.80% in year-over-year returns.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM), with 6.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.72% while institutional investors hold 103.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.56M, and float is at 100.10M with Short Float at 8.19%. Institutions hold 98.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Carlyle Group Inc. with over 20.61 million shares valued at $584.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.50% of the ONEM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 19.56 million shares valued at $853.67 million to account for 14.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.54 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $185.45 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 6.06 million with a market value of $264.7 million.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Activity

A total of 186 insider transactions have happened at 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 111 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lockhart Kimber D, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Lockhart Kimber D sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $53.79 per share for a total of $1.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70434.0 shares.

1Life Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Mango Lisa A (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 8,332 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $53.78 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39101.0 shares of the ONEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Mango Lisa A (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 4,102 shares at an average price of $49.34 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 39,101 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM).