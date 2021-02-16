What should you know before buying stock in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM) is 12.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.52 and a high of $13.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.14, the stock is 2.97% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 19.05% off its SMA200. CLM registered 13.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.32.

The stock witnessed a 5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.70%, and is 4.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 19.61. Distance from 52-week low is 138.04% and -2.85% from its 52-week high.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Analyst Forecasts

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM), with institutional investors hold 4.70% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 4.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Centaurus Financial, Inc. with over 0.75 million shares valued at $8.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.99% of the CLM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Herzfeld (Thomas J.) Advisors, Inc with 0.66 million shares valued at $7.28 million to account for 0.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Yakira Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.55 million shares representing 0.73% and valued at over $6.1 million, while SIT Investment Associates Inc holds 0.69% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $5.76 million.