What should you know before buying stock in GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK)

GigCapital3 Inc. (NYSE: GIK) is 6.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.79 and a high of $17.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GIK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $14.08, the stock is -8.51% and 0.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 24.17% off its SMA200. GIK registered a gain of 42.80% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.50.

The stock witnessed a -1.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.94%, and is -6.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 43.76% and -18.89% from its 52-week high.

GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK) Analyst Forecasts

GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK), with institutional investors hold 45.16% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 45.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Karpus Management Inc with over 1.37 million shares valued at $13.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.29% of the GIK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Omni Partners LLP with 1.21 million shares valued at $11.99 million to account for 4.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Yakira Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.8 million shares representing 3.11% and valued at over $8.01 million, while Glazer Capital LLC holds 2.93% of the shares totaling 0.76 million with a market value of $7.54 million.

GigCapital3 Inc. (GIK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $14.50 per share for a total of $10.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.45 million shares.

GigCapital3 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $10.67 per share for $1067.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.2 million shares of the GIK stock.