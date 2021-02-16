What should you know before buying stock in Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY)

Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) is 27.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $8.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LWAY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.83% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 4.83% higher than the price target low of $7.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.90, the stock is 11.68% and 14.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64606.0 and changing 4.39% at the moment leaves the stock 51.95% off its SMA200. LWAY registered 181.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.49.

The stock witnessed a 22.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.82%, and is 9.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) has around 307 employees, a market worth around $103.09M and $99.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.87. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 382.52% and -22.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.90%).

Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lifeway Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $27.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.60% in year-over-year returns.

Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY), with 11.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 74.05% while institutional investors hold 30.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.60M, and float is at 4.06M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 7.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.51 million shares valued at $2.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.30% of the LWAY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.32 million shares valued at $1.59 million to account for 2.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.15 million shares representing 0.93% and valued at over $0.73 million, while CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 49100.0 with a market value of $0.27 million.

Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMOLYANSKY EDWARD, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that SMOLYANSKY EDWARD sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $5.57 per share for a total of $55705.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.5 million shares.

Lifeway Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that SMOLYANSKY EDWARD (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $6.28 per share for $31424.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.51 million shares of the LWAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, SMOLYANSKY LUDMILA (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $6.07 for $30340.0. The insider now directly holds 3,942,298 shares of Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY).

Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) that is trading 8.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 38230.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.