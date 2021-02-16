What should you know before buying stock in Vontier Corporation (VNT)

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) is 2.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.36 and a high of $39.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VNT stock was last observed hovering at around $33.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.48% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -3.36% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $34.11, the stock is 0.57% and 1.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 6.50% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.89.

The stock witnessed a -0.81% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.58%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $5.72B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.31 and Fwd P/E is 13.37. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.38% and -12.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vontier Corporation (VNT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vontier Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $662.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Top Institutional Holders

140 institutions hold shares in Vontier Corporation (VNT), with 33.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.91% while institutional investors hold 35.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.50M, and float is at 168.49M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 28.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.1 million shares valued at $313.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.99% of the VNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.53 million shares valued at $284.95 million to account for 5.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.2 million shares representing 2.49% and valued at over $140.18 million, while Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC holds 1.14% of the shares totaling 1.93 million with a market value of $64.39 million.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Vontier Corporation (VNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times.