Which institution holds the most shares in DoorDash Inc. (DASH)

4 institutions hold shares in DoorDash Inc. (DASH), with 10.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.72% while institutional investors hold 38.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 333.76M, and float is at 189.98M with Short Float at 4.24%. Institutions hold 29.50% of the Float.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) is 42.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.38 and a high of $256.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DASH stock was last observed hovering at around $213.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.29% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.48% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -102.97% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $202.97, the stock is 5.60% and 16.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -4.83% at the moment leaves the stock 16.17% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $179.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $175.34.

The stock witnessed a 2.51% In the last 1 month and is 12.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.04% over the week and 9.39% over the month.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has around 3279 employees, a market worth around $67.74B and $2.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1362.21. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.93% and -20.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (57.00%).

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $937.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -222.70% this year.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Insider Activity

A total of 197 insider transactions have happened at DoorDash Inc. (DASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 120 times.