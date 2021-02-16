Which institution holds the most shares in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

162 institutions hold shares in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV), with institutional investors hold 49.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 564.00M, and float is at 558.57M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 49.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 67.56 million shares valued at $417.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.68% of the TV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harris Associates L.P. with 63.26 million shares valued at $390.95 million to account for 10.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FPR Partners, LLC which holds 33.96 million shares representing 5.87% and valued at over $209.88 million, while Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 16.88 million with a market value of $104.31 million.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) is 3.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $11.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $8.52, the stock is 1.85% and 1.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock 24.88% off its SMA200. TV registered -23.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.43.

The stock witnessed a -3.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.50%, and is 2.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has around 43073 employees, a market worth around $4.94B and $4.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.19. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.23% and -28.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Analyst Forecasts

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $1.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading 45.92% up over the past 12 months. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is -22.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.27% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.02.