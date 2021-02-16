Which institution holds the most shares in HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)

364 institutions hold shares in HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 102.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.53M, and float is at 87.09M with Short Float at 4.26%. Institutions hold 100.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.16 million shares valued at $520.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.99% of the HMSY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.25 million shares valued at $221.57 million to account for 10.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Berkom & Associates Inc. which holds 3.82 million shares representing 4.32% and valued at over $140.47 million, while Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 3.56% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $115.8 million.

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) is -0.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.19 and a high of $37.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMSY stock was last observed hovering at around $36.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.86% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -18.32% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.68, the stock is 0.10% and 3.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 18.96% off its SMA200. HMSY registered 29.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.93.

The stock witnessed a 0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.54%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.40% over the week and 0.74% over the month.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $642.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.45 and Fwd P/E is 27.15. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.59% and -0.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HMS Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $201.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.40% in year-over-year returns.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aunan Greg D, the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Aunan Greg D sold 32,459 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $26.63 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43518.0 shares.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magellan Health Inc. (MGLN) that is trading 25.51% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 62.26% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.