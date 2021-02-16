Which institution holds the most shares in The9 Limited (NCTY)

6 institutions hold shares in The9 Limited (NCTY), with 242.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.71% while institutional investors hold 4.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.96M, and float is at 5.30M with Short Float at 14.05%. Institutions hold 4.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CVI Holdings, LLC with over 0.22 million shares valued at $0.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.32% of the NCTY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Anson Funds Management LP with 0.1 million shares valued at $0.32 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 19131.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $60607.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 10835.0 with a market value of $34325.0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) is 1011.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.04 and a high of $43.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCTY stock was last observed hovering at around $37.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.22% off its average median price target of $671.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.14% off the consensus price target high of $671.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.14% higher than the price target low of $671.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.34, the stock is 121.52% and 275.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 5.98% at the moment leaves the stock 481.82% off its SMA200. NCTY registered 293.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 492.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.93.

The stock witnessed a 199.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1467.33%, and is 68.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.83% over the week and 23.55% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3.03. Distance from 52-week low is 1828.43% and -9.27% from its 52-week high.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The9 Limited (NCTY) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The9 Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.70% this year.