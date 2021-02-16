Which Institutions Own Shares In GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH)?

343 institutions hold shares in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH), with 198.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 84.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.36M, and float is at 30.87M with Short Float at 5.70%. Institutions hold 84.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 3.73 million shares valued at $363.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.07% of the GWPH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 2.75 million shares valued at $268.16 million to account for 8.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 2.04 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $198.72 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 6.22% of the shares totaling 1.92 million with a market value of $221.97 million.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) is 85.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.98 and a high of $217.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GWPH stock was last observed hovering at around $214.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.76% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -71.14% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $213.93, the stock is 27.03% and 51.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 76.86% off its SMA200. GWPH registered 69.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.40.

The stock witnessed a 61.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.49%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.63% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) has around 901 employees, a market worth around $6.70B and $488.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 509.36. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 214.70% and -1.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.90%).

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.6 with sales reaching $143.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 67.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.20% in year-over-year returns.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by George Adam D., the company’s Secretary. SEC filings show that George Adam D. sold 14,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $11.69 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that George Adam D. (Secretary) sold a total of 24,588 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $11.69 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the GWPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, George Adam D. (Secretary) disposed off 9,600 shares at an average price of $11.68 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH).

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novartis AG (NVS) that is trading -5.87% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -68.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.32.