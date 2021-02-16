Which Institutions Own Shares In InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)?

8 institutions hold shares in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT), with 6.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.31% while institutional investors hold 0.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.29M, and float is at 3.16M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 0.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 35600.0 shares valued at $78320.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.38% of the IHT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 3406.0 shares valued at $3644.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX: IHT) is 22.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $4.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IHT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.69, the stock is 0.96% and 10.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 78.34% off its SMA200. IHT registered 65.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 133.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5315 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7980.

The stock witnessed a 9.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.84%, and is -12.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.96% over the week and 11.52% over the month.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) has around 120 employees, a market worth around $25.21M and $5.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 301.43% and -34.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Analyst Forecasts

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.10% this year.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 9.59% up over the past 12 months. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is -47.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3677.23% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 38150.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.