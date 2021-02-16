Which Institutions Own Shares In Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)?

558 institutions hold shares in Perrigo Company plc (PRGO), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 86.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.50M, and float is at 135.46M with Short Float at 4.42%. Institutions hold 85.61% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 17.96 million shares valued at $824.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.16% of the PRGO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.43 million shares valued at $708.31 million to account for 11.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.11 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $451.94 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 6.34 million with a market value of $291.09 million.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is 0.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.01 and a high of $63.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRGO stock was last observed hovering at around $45.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.72% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 2.22% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.98, the stock is 2.94% and -0.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -9.40% off its SMA200. PRGO registered -22.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.25.

The stock witnessed a -2.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.54%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has around 11200 employees, a market worth around $6.25B and $5.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.60. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.42% and -29.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perrigo Company plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $1.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sorota Richard S, the company’s EVP & President CSCA. SEC filings show that Sorota Richard S bought 7,513 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $43.48 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7513.0 shares.

Perrigo Company plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that CLASSON ROLF A (Director) bought a total of 2,137 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $46.75 per share for $99898.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10870.0 shares of the PRGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Samuels Theodore R. II (Director) acquired 4,500 shares at an average price of $46.91 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 18,118 shares of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO).

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Catalent Inc. (CTLT) that is trading 110.18% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.21% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.87.