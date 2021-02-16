Which Institutions Own Shares In Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN)?

20 institutions hold shares in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN), with 690.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.02% while institutional investors hold 2.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.13M, and float is at 16.49M with Short Float at 5.20%. Institutions hold 2.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.44% of the SONN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 88838.0 shares valued at $0.23 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC which holds 24598.0 shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $63216.0, while Advisory Services Network, LLC holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 24581.0 with a market value of $54815.0.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) is 35.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $54.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.03, the stock is 7.73% and 16.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -1.45% off its SMA200. SONN registered -79.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6588 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6739.

The stock witnessed a 24.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.69%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.38% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $51.90M and $7.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.73% and -94.45% from its 52-week high.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.10% this year.