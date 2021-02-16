Who are the Institutional Holders in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)?

512 institutions hold shares in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), with 360.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 89.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.69M, and float is at 88.62M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 89.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 9.99 million shares valued at $268.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.16% of the BHF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.73 million shares valued at $234.88 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.52 million shares representing 9.52% and valued at over $308.59 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 4.49 million with a market value of $120.73 million.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) is 10.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.05 and a high of $47.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHF stock was last observed hovering at around $40.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.53% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -14.29% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.00, the stock is 0.80% and 6.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 24.71% off its SMA200. BHF registered -13.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.49.

The stock witnessed a -1.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.12%, and is -0.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) has around 1330 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $8.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.00. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.95% and -16.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.4 with sales reaching $2.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -193.70% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wallace William Francis, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wallace William Francis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $22.83 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9694.0 shares.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Shouvlin Patrick J. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $20.14 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9694.0 shares of the BHF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Spehar Edward A. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $24.32 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF).