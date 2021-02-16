Who are the Institutional Holders in Cemtrex Inc. (CETX)?

13 institutions hold shares in Cemtrex Inc. (CETX), with 2.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.17% while institutional investors hold 9.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.96M, and float is at 15.93M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 8.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.11 million shares valued at $0.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.61% of the CETX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wedbush Securities Inc with 68425.0 shares valued at $75951.0 to account for 0.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 22059.0 shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $24485.0, while Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 18300.0 with a market value of $20313.0.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) is 65.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CETX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.24, the stock is 19.80% and 42.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -3.03% at the moment leaves the stock 63.37% off its SMA200. CETX registered 83.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7205 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3358.

The stock witnessed a 42.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.78%, and is 14.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.05% over the week and 12.81% over the month.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) has around 284 employees, a market worth around $41.51M and $43.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 273.33% and -40.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cemtrex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $10.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.