Who are the Institutional Holders in Genprex Inc. (GNPX)?

76 institutions hold shares in Genprex Inc. (GNPX), with 6.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.55% while institutional investors hold 28.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.06M, and float is at 35.50M with Short Float at 11.80%. Institutions hold 23.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.97 million shares valued at $8.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.92% of the GNPX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.44 million shares valued at $1.49 million to account for 1.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.43 million shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $1.44 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.01% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $1.36 million.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) is 68.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $7.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNPX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.53% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -0.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.01, the stock is 38.32% and 61.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 94.85% off its SMA200. GNPX registered 155.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.85.

The stock witnessed a 79.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 120.44%, and is 12.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.52% over the week and 11.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 370.47% and -9.20% from its 52-week high.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genprex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genprex Inc. (GNPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.