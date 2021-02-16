Who are the Institutional Holders in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)?

32 institutions hold shares in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN), with 6.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.81% while institutional investors hold 37.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.93M, and float is at 12.58M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 25.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is QVT Financial LP with over 1.27 million shares valued at $4.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.76% of the GRIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. with 24445.0 shares valued at $94604.0 to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 17383.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $67273.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 13246.0 with a market value of $51263.0.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) is 45.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.03 and a high of $6.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRIN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 23.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.11, the stock is 21.76% and 36.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 21.50% at the moment leaves the stock 68.19% off its SMA200. GRIN registered 17.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.10.

The stock witnessed a 17.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.87%, and is 18.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.42% over the week and 8.99% over the month.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) has around 699 employees, a market worth around $95.62M and $331.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.46. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 201.73% and -9.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.20%).

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.60% year-over-year.