Who are the Institutional Holders in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)?

648 institutions hold shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), with 10.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.94% while institutional investors hold 79.22% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 76.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.16 million shares valued at $873.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.93% of the KL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 11.29 million shares valued at $549.93 million to account for 4.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 9.88 million shares representing 3.70% and valued at over $481.28 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.03% of the shares totaling 8.1 million with a market value of $394.88 million.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) is -7.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.02 and a high of $57.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $49.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.45% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.07% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.25, the stock is -2.51% and -5.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -14.09% off its SMA200. KL registered 4.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.87.

The stock witnessed a -6.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.16%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) has around 1981 employees, a market worth around $10.21B and $2.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.50. Distance from 52-week low is 112.21% and -33.70% from its 52-week high.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021..

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) that is trading 45.91% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.84% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.