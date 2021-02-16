Who are the Institutional Holders in Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)?

The shares outstanding are 408.25M, and float is at 405.49M with Short Float at 1.20%.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is 6.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.51 and a high of $36.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLTK stock was last observed hovering at around $33.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.5% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -2.45% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.81, the stock is 9.13% and 9.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 9.13% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.10.

The stock witnessed a N/9.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $13.80B and $2.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 299.20. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.59% and -6.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.60%).

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.50% this year.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alpha Frontier Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Alpha Frontier Ltd sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $1.66 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316.59 million shares.