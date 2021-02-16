Who are the Institutional Holders in The Allstate Corporation (ALL)?

1,404 institutions hold shares in The Allstate Corporation (ALL), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 80.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 311.20M, and float is at 303.02M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 80.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.7 million shares valued at $2.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.45% of the ALL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.01 million shares valued at $2.26 billion to account for 7.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 14.99 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $1.41 billion, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 10.18 million with a market value of $958.07 million.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is -5.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.13 and a high of $125.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALL stock was last observed hovering at around $104.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.94% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 5.06% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.43, the stock is -3.98% and -2.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 6.32% off its SMA200. ALL registered -16.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $99.12.

The stock witnessed a -4.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.66%, and is -2.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has around 45780 employees, a market worth around $31.77B and $44.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.97 and Fwd P/E is 8.30. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.84% and -17.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Allstate Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.91 with sales reaching $9.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at The Allstate Corporation (ALL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CIVGIN DON, the company’s ALLCorp: Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that CIVGIN DON sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $107.09 per share for a total of $10.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66408.0 shares.

The Allstate Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Shapiro Glenn T (PresPersonalProperty&Liability) sold a total of 14,378 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $105.62 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23077.0 shares of the ALL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Lees Susan L (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 12,385 shares at an average price of $106.05 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 23,665 shares of The Allstate Corporation (ALL).

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is trading 7.78% up over the past 12 months. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -14.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.