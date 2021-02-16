Who are the Institutional Holders in uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)?

1 institutions hold shares in uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL), with institutional investors hold 0.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.54M, and float is at 0.26M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 1197.0 shares valued at $14834.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the UCL Shares outstanding.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) is 20.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $24.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UCL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73%.

Currently trading at $12.75, the stock is 20.50% and 15.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 6.07% at the moment leaves the stock 1.07% off its SMA200. UCL registered a loss of 4.94% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.87.

The stock witnessed a 24.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.05%, and is 20.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.49% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) has around 777 employees, a market worth around $338.39M and $167.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.95% and -48.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 108.20% this year.