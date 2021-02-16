Who are the Institutional Holders in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)?

8 institutions hold shares in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO), with 666.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.58% while institutional investors hold 0.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.30M, and float is at 5.57M with Short Float at 4.29%. Institutions hold 0.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.17 million shares valued at $0.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.70% of the XBIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 26991.0 shares valued at $24426.0 to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) is 65.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -34.8% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.37, the stock is 20.19% and 45.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 153.58% off its SMA200. XBIO registered 161.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 178.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6447 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4803.

The stock witnessed a 25.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 292.00%, and is 13.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.01% over the week and 9.77% over the month.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $30.60M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 665.91% and -42.39% from its 52-week high.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $120k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,311.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 605.90% in year-over-year returns.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.