Who is the Top Investor In Ares Management Corporation (ARES)?

307 institutions hold shares in Ares Management Corporation (ARES), with 45.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.87% while institutional investors hold 102.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.47M, and float is at 91.37M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 70.02% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. with over 12.13 million shares valued at $490.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.43% of the ARES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 11.46 million shares valued at $463.09 million to account for 7.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 10.22 million shares representing 7.10% and valued at over $412.89 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.41% of the shares totaling 9.22 million with a market value of $372.64 million.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is 9.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.20 and a high of $53.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $50.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.27% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 6.47% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.44, the stock is 9.33% and 8.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 22.74% off its SMA200. ARES registered 25.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.96.

The stock witnessed a 11.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.34%, and is 5.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $13.08B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.41 and Fwd P/E is 19.83. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.65% and -3.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Management Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $432.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 237.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3,123.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 83 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosenthal Bennett, the company’s Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG. SEC filings show that Rosenthal Bennett sold 57,547 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $51.35 per share for a total of $2.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Rosenthal Bennett (Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG) sold a total of 95,428 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $50.80 per share for $4.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Rosenthal Bennett (Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG) disposed off 83,050 shares at an average price of $50.56 for $4.2 million. The insider now directly holds 316,650 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).