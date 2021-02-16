Who is the Top Investor In First Solar Inc. (FSLR)?

679 institutions hold shares in First Solar Inc. (FSLR), with 12.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.95% while institutional investors hold 85.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.97M, and float is at 93.31M with Short Float at 7.96%. Institutions hold 75.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.67 million shares valued at $1.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.96% of the FSLR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 9.83 million shares valued at $650.42 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.68 million shares representing 7.25% and valued at over $508.42 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 4.37 million with a market value of $432.33 million.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is 1.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.47 and a high of $112.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $99.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.55% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -162.37% lower than the price target low of $38.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.75, the stock is -0.63% and 2.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 37.08% off its SMA200. FSLR registered 84.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.48.

The stock witnessed a -3.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.66%, and is 3.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $10.55B and $3.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.25 and Fwd P/E is 27.78. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 253.88% and -10.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $720.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -186.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.50% in year-over-year returns.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at First Solar Inc. (FSLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KENNEDY R CRAIG, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KENNEDY R CRAIG sold 550 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $105.16 per share for a total of $57838.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26839.0 shares.

First Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that DeJong Philip (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 8,877 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $85.50 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FSLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, KENNEDY R CRAIG (Director) disposed off 550 shares at an average price of $85.50 for $47025.0. The insider now directly holds 26,984 shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading 762.55% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -9.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.43.