Who is the Top Investor In GoHealth Inc. (GOCO)?

122 institutions hold shares in GoHealth Inc. (GOCO), with 372.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 100.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 321.18M, and float is at 43.40M with Short Float at 5.85%. Institutions hold 100.19% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Centerbridge Partners, L.P. with over 40.68 million shares valued at $529.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 48.33% of the GOCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.81 million shares valued at $75.69 million to account for 6.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Viking Global Investors, L.P. which holds 4.69 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $61.05 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 4.55 million with a market value of $62.1 million.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) is 5.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $26.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOCO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.62% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.40, the stock is -1.00% and 3.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 1.53% off its SMA200. GOCO registered a loss of -8.34% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.70.

The stock witnessed a -5.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.03%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) has around 1857 employees, a market worth around $4.73B and $572.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.51. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.86% and -45.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $436.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -246.10% this year.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cruz Shane E., the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Cruz Shane E. sold 113,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $15.02 per share for a total of $1.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

GoHealth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Cruz Shane E. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 11,829 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $15.02 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GOCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Cruz Shane E. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $14.64 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of GoHealth Inc. (GOCO).