Who is the Top Investor In Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN)?

71 institutions hold shares in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN), with 90.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 36.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.80M, and float is at 12.40M with Short Float at 7.58%. Institutions hold 36.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 1.16 million shares valued at $4.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.85% of the GNLN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.6 million shares valued at $2.39 million to account for 4.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pura Vida Investments, LLC which holds 0.4 million shares representing 3.10% and valued at over $0.91 million, while UBS Group AG holds 2.74% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $0.8 million.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) is 63.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $8.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNLN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -61.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.47, the stock is 19.96% and 32.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 5.37% at the moment leaves the stock 85.03% off its SMA200. GNLN registered 185.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.60.

The stock witnessed a 8.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.08%, and is 15.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.68% over the week and 14.50% over the month.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) has around 351 employees, a market worth around $80.29M and $139.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 535.31% and -25.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.80%).

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $36.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -388.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoenfeld Adam, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Schoenfeld Adam sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $4.51 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17667.0 shares.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that LoCascio Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 44,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $4.35 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the GNLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, LoCascio Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 40,700 shares at an average price of $4.09 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 25,175 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN).