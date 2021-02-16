Who is the Top Investor In LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)?

312 institutions hold shares in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.80% while institutional investors hold 101.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.52M, and float is at 64.47M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 98.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.31 million shares valued at $534.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.92% of the RAMP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.82 million shares valued at $301.45 million to account for 8.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jackson Square Partners, LLC which holds 5.76 million shares representing 8.61% and valued at over $298.45 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 3.16 million with a market value of $230.98 million.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) is -3.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.44 and a high of $87.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAMP stock was last observed hovering at around $71.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.07% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -128.81% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.93, the stock is -10.87% and -5.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 24.71% off its SMA200. RAMP registered 82.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.25.

The stock witnessed a -12.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.04%, and is -13.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has around 1150 employees, a market worth around $4.76B and $429.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 208.62. Profit margin for the company is -14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.60% and -18.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $116.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.90% in year-over-year returns.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arra James F., the company’s PRESIDENT AND CCO. SEC filings show that Arra James F. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $76.57 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that TOMLIN DEBORA B (Director) sold a total of 150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $84.12 per share for $12618.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18814.0 shares of the RAMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Arra James F. (PRESIDENT AND CCO) disposed off 9,500 shares at an average price of $72.27 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 140,435 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP).