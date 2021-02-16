Who is the Top Investor In MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)?

430 institutions hold shares in MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), with 5.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.60% while institutional investors hold 96.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 338.60M, and float is at 333.16M with Short Float at 8.63%. Institutions hold 94.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.53 million shares valued at $297.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the MTG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.37 million shares valued at $381.12 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 25.53 million shares representing 7.54% and valued at over $226.22 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.69% of the shares totaling 22.64 million with a market value of $284.16 million.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is -1.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.34 and a high of $14.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.08% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.37, the stock is -1.29% and -1.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 25.14% off its SMA200. MTG registered -10.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.82.

The stock witnessed a -6.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.03%, and is 2.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has around 724 employees, a market worth around $4.22B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.28 and Fwd P/E is 7.44. Profit margin for the company is 39.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 185.02% and -13.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGIC Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $301.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEHMAN MICHAEL E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEHMAN MICHAEL E bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $8.49 per share for a total of $67901.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37989.0 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Kozlak Jodee A (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $7.09 per share for $35465.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the MTG stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) that is trading 42.15% up over the past 12 months. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is -10.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 29.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.48.