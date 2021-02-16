Who is the Top Investor In PNM Resources Inc. (PNM)?

355 institutions hold shares in PNM Resources Inc. (PNM), with 982.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 103.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.87M, and float is at 78.76M with Short Float at 4.16%. Institutions hold 102.08% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.22 million shares valued at $447.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.74% of the PNM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.16 million shares valued at $378.47 million to account for 10.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 8.1 million shares representing 9.44% and valued at over $334.98 million, while Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 3.05 million with a market value of $126.01 million.

PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE: PNM) is 0.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.08 and a high of $56.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNM stock was last observed hovering at around $48.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $50.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.63% off the consensus price target high of $51.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.8% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.60, the stock is -0.20% and -0.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 9.94% off its SMA200. PNM registered -12.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.48.

The stock witnessed a -0.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.00%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.41% over the week and 0.49% over the month.

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) has around 1668 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $1.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.84 and Fwd P/E is 20.84. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.47% and -13.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PNM Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $422.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.90% in year-over-year returns.

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 20.71% up over the past 12 months. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -22.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.66.