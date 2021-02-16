Who is the Top Investor In Prologis Inc. (PLD)?

1,381 institutions hold shares in Prologis Inc. (PLD), with 3.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 98.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 738.66M, and float is at 735.18M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 97.82% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 93.94 million shares valued at $9.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.71% of the PLD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 76.21 million shares valued at $7.6 billion to account for 10.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 43.0 million shares representing 5.82% and valued at over $4.33 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.66% of the shares totaling 27.05 million with a market value of $2.72 billion.

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is 8.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.82 and a high of $112.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLD stock was last observed hovering at around $107.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.98% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -4.53% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $107.67, the stock is 3.85% and 7.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 9.24% off its SMA200. PLD registered 11.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.38.

The stock witnessed a 12.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.54%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) has around 1945 employees, a market worth around $79.66B and $4.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.38 and Fwd P/E is 54.27. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.99% and -4.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prologis Inc. (PLD) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prologis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Prologis Inc. (PLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOTIADES GEORGE L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOTIADES GEORGE L sold 1,339 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $96.38 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22710.0 shares.

Prologis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that KENNARD LYDIA H (Director) sold a total of 6,762 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $91.00 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36262.0 shares of the PLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, SKELTON JEFFREY L (Director) disposed off 6,762 shares at an average price of $89.20 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 48,029 shares of Prologis Inc. (PLD).

Prologis Inc. (PLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -4.69% down over the past 12 months. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is 20.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.13% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.