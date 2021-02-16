Why Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (MLP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (NYSE: MLP) is 5.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.50 and a high of $13.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $1.20 for the next 12 months. It is also -912.5% off the consensus price target high of $1.20 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -912.5% lower than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.15, the stock is 2.89% and 3.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76155.0 and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 9.64% off its SMA200. MLP registered -5.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.36.

The stock witnessed a 5.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.77%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (MLP) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $231.21M and $6.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.94% and -10.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.50%).

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (MLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (MLP) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (MLP) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (MLP), with 12.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.55% while institutional investors hold 69.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.29M, and float is at 6.67M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 23.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TSP Capital Management Group, LLC with over 1.11 million shares valued at $12.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.74% of the MLP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.62 million shares valued at $6.76 million to account for 3.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ValueWorks, LLC which holds 0.56 million shares representing 2.90% and valued at over $6.07 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $6.44 million.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (MLP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (MLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (MLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading 5.46% up over the past 12 months. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is 30.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.28.