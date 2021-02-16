Why Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) is 11.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.33 and a high of $73.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCBS stock was last observed hovering at around $73.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.29% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.29% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.70, the stock is 3.18% and 5.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59993.0 and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 20.87% off its SMA200. NCBS registered 1.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.30.

The stock witnessed a 3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.18%, and is 3.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) has around 553 employees, a market worth around $738.47M and $149.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.88 and Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is 33.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.59% and -0.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.6 with sales reaching $36.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.10% in year-over-year returns.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) Top Institutional Holders

134 institutions hold shares in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.27% while institutional investors hold 43.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.35M, and float is at 8.95M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 38.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nicolet Bankshares Inc. with over 0.88 million shares valued at $58.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.69% of the NCBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.72 million shares valued at $47.85 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.45 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $24.81 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 2.55% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $14.05 million.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ATWELL ROBERT BRUCE, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that ATWELL ROBERT BRUCE sold 2,284 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $69.67 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55192.0 shares.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Lawson Ann Kuchera (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $67.68 per share for $81216.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29676.0 shares of the NCBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, LONG DONALD J JR (Director) disposed off 1,305 shares at an average price of $62.14 for $81093.0. The insider now directly holds 77,316 shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS).

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) that is trading -18.79% down over the past 12 months. Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) is -8.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.15.